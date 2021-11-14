Around the Web Caught on camera: Man touches idol’s feet before stealing donation box from temple in Thane The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras in the Hanuman temple near Khopat Bus Depot. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago #Maharashtra: Thief touches #God's feet before STEALING donation box from #temple in #Thane | #Viral #Video pic.twitter.com/1rdHTe9rl0— Journalist Anurag K Sason (@AnuragSason) November 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra temple theft Read Comments