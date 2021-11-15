Viral Video Watch: The evergreen BBC News theme gets a new spin as part of journalist’s 24-hour drumathon Journalist and drummer Owain Wyn Evans helped raise over £2.5 million for for BBC Children in Need with the 24-hour drumathon. Scroll Staff An hour ago What a moment!The BBC News theme like you've never heard it before - performed by our very own @OwainWynEvans and a group of his fellow drummers as part of his 24-hour Drumathon.Show your support at https://t.co/llmD7AS2GD#Drumathon pic.twitter.com/xg4J42iljJ— BBC North West (@BBCNWT) November 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BBC Viral video Read Comments