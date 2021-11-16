Around the Web Watch: Streets inundated, residents stranded as Western Washington, US faces severe flooding A state of emergency has been declared in 14 counties of Western Washington, local media reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago With all of the rain, landslides, and flooding in NW Washington today, spots on the Skagit River had logjams build up. Many rivers in the area are cresting at moderate or major flood stage.We have the details on WeatherNation. pic.twitter.com/UbT7WEjtTA— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 16, 2021 NEW #VIDEO! Major flooding on the Skagit River is inundating neighborhoods in Sedro-Woolley. These men were wading near a leaking propane tank floating in the flood. Unfortunately, the river is expected to rise a few more feet into tomorrow. #wawx #flood pic.twitter.com/eaXBquUSDG— Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) November 16, 2021 NEW #VIDEO! Major flooding on the Skagit River. These scenes were all captured between Hamilton and Sedro Woolley, Wa. The river is still on the rise. #wawx #flood #pnw pic.twitter.com/gZy31ZDYRv— Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) November 15, 2021 EXTREME FLOODINGFolks in Bellingham, Washington are experiencing flooding after heavy rain swelled local streams.Multiple rivers are at moderate to major flood stage.We have details on more rain coming up this hour on WeatherNation. pic.twitter.com/opys491aGt— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood america Read Comments