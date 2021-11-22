Around the Web Watch: Thousands of Austrians take to the streets to protest against Covid-19 restrictions The government of Austria has imposed specific restrictions for the unvaccinated population, and a nationwide lockdown starting Monday. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Thousands gather in Vienna to protest against the new measures announced by the Austrian government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/mOketBgOmC— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 21, 2021 Austria 🇦🇹 Austrian citizens take to the streets in protest over Austria having a lockdown for the unvaccinated. If you think this policy by the Austrian government is sensible, ethical or indeed, liberal, then you are part of the problem.pic.twitter.com/aaWflX4Rqf— James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Lockdown