Around the Web Watch: Virtual real estate plot in ‘Decentraland’ sold for $2.4 million worth of cryptocurrency ‘Decentraland’ is a type of metaverse that uses blockchain and where users can buy land using Mana cryptocurrency. Scroll Staff An hour ago A virtual real estate plot in the online world ‘Decentraland’ sold for a record $2.4 million worth of cryptocurrency https://t.co/NoDHHhVBrY pic.twitter.com/4dbbbnurMv— Reuters (@Reuters) November 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cryptocurrency Metaverse Read Comments