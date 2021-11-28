Around the Web Watch: Candidates in Bulandshahr, UP protest after UPTET exam was cancelled following paper leak The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test exam was cancelled on Sunday morning, shortly before it was scheduled to begin. Scroll Staff An hour ago Palpable anger among candidates who resorted to sloganeering outside a centre in UP's Bulandshahr district. UPTET exam was cancelled following paper leak earlier today. pic.twitter.com/BdEW62CG8Q— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh students examinations Read Comments