Residents invoke gods as last resort to fix craters and potholes on Bengaluru roads The visuals are from Charles Campbell Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago #POTHOLE puja in #Bengaluru!Frustrated by potholes & craters, citizens invoke gods. Puja on Campbell Road by Bharathinagar Residents Forum 👇Why can't the tech-city fix its roads?@NammaBengaluroo @WFRising @Namma_ORRCA @BLRrocKS @tinucherian @ShyamSPrasad pic.twitter.com/ZQQAEKfzI5— Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) November 30, 2021