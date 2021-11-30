#POTHOLE puja in #Bengaluru!



Frustrated by potholes & craters, citizens invoke gods. Puja on Campbell Road by Bharathinagar Residents Forum 👇



Why can’t the tech-city fix its roads?@NammaBengaluroo @WFRising @Namma_ORRCA @BLRrocKS @tinucherian @ShyamSPrasad pic.twitter.com/ZQQAEKfzI5