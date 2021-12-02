Around the Web Watch: Woman recounts how she saved six-year-old son from leopard in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh The woman hit the leopard with a stick to free her son. She and her child are being treated for their injuries. Scroll Staff An hour ago मध्य प्रदेश के सीधी जिले में एक मां बेटे को बचाने के लिए मौत से लड़ गई. इस मां के 6 साल के बेटे को तेंदुआ उठा ले गया था. मां ने तेंदुए का एक किलोमीटर दूर तक पीछा किया और उससे बच्चे को छीन लिया. इस घटना में मां और बेट दोनों घायल हो गए. pic.twitter.com/8CR1cnKJM4— Nikhil Suryavanshi (@NikhilEditor) November 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh animals women