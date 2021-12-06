Around the Web Watch: Towering wall of ash as Mount Semeru erupts in Indonesia, villagers flee for their lives Volcanic debris has engulfed towns and villages, and at least 14 were killed in Saturday’s eruption. Scroll Staff An hour ago A volcano erupted in Indonesia and the footage is unrealpic.twitter.com/6MvoeXarrH— Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) December 4, 2021 The scale of the consequences of the eruption of the #Semeru volcano (Indonesia, 5.12.2021) pic.twitter.com/4u5yAJCD6P— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) December 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indonesia Volcano Read Comments