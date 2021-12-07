Viral Video Watch: The magical view that passengers get when this rain turns off its lights inside a tunnel Momiji Tunnel in Kyoto, Japan is 250 meters long and flanked by maple trees. Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago When Kyoto’s Eizan Railway passes through their famed “momiji tunnel” they slow down and, at night, turn their lights off for this surreal view: pic.twitter.com/xqbPf7wtH8— Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) December 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kyoto Japan Train Read Comments