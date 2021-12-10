Around the Web Watch: This Christmas tree is made from empty Covid-19 and influenza vaccine vials The innovative tree was put together by healthcare workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Healthcare workers in Rio de Janeiro have crafted a Christmas tree from empty Covid-19 and influenza vaccine vials pic.twitter.com/Sf0ftN5JXY— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 christmas Read Comments