'He was my best friend': Brigadier LS Lidder's 16-year-old daughter after her father's death
Brigadier Lidder was one of the 13 people who died in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.
Scroll Staff
An hour ago
#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father's demise. She says, "...My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator..."He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8th. pic.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021