Viral Video Miss Universe 2021: Watch Harnaaz Sandhu’s first message as winner and best moments at the pageant The Indian defeated contestants from Paraguay and South Africa in the final to emerge winner. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Play Play Play The Answer.👍👏👌#MissUniverse #HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/gZGCzOxGNH— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) December 13, 2021 Play Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Miss Universe women Read Comments