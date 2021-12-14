Around the Web Throwback: When Harnaaz Sandhu celebrated the Miss Universe India title in her village in Punjab She won the title of Miss Diva Universe in India in September, 2021. Scroll Staff An hour ago No celebration is complete without the beats of Dhol in Punjab as the #MissUniverse 2021 #HarnaajSandhu danced to the beat dhol when she had recently arrived at her native village Kohali in #Punjab after winning a beauty pageant.Congrats @MissUniverse @HarnaazSandhu03🌹 pic.twitter.com/kPlfHNCAs9— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) December 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. miss universe women Read Comments