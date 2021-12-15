Around the Web ‘I’ll always remember the Ghazipur border’: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait before leaving protest site Tikait led a victory procession as the protestors went home after the central government repealed the contentious farm laws. Scroll Staff An hour ago 'मेला बिछड़ गया... चीजें याद रहेंगी', गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से घर वापसी की तैयारी के बीच बोले राकेश टिकैत pic.twitter.com/TiCK9uP5cX— NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) December 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rakesh Tikait farmers protest Read Comments