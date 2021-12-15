Scroll Watch: Hundreds were trapped as World Trade Centre in Hong Kong caught fire The fire was classified as a level three incident on a scale of 1-5, media reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🇭🇰Fire broke out at World Trade Centre, Hong Kong. At least 160 people are trapped and at least 3 are injured so far. pic.twitter.com/1C82aTvRHL— The RAGE X (@theragex) December 15, 2021 About 350 people were trapped atop the rooftop of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre after a fire broke out.8 people felt unwell and were sent to the hospital https://t.co/DsPUXc4iHp pic.twitter.com/sQ8H5U47A4— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 15, 2021 More than 300 people are trapped as #fire breaks out at Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. At least two people have been injured and rescue efforts are still ongoing, according to https://t.co/FLMBWR7hH1. #HongKong pic.twitter.com/63NxIVB9B5— Shenzhen Channel (@sz_mediagroup) December 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hong Kong Fire Read Comments