South Korean milk brand withdraws advertisement comparing women to cows. Watch the clip The video showed a man secretly filming a group of women who turned into cows. The advertisement was officially withdrawn after a backlash. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Seoul Milk, #Korea's leading dairy product brand, faced a huge #backlash recently from the public over a #controversial online #commercial that seemed to compare #women to cows and showed a man secretly filming them.#GenderEquality #GenderBasedViolence #feminist #feminism pic.twitter.com/cQOfGI7BsT— 鳳凰網 Ifeng (@IFENG__official) December 15, 2021 South Korea Viral video