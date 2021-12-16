Around the Web Watch: Himachal Pradesh hosts its first pride parade in Palampur The event was organised by the Himachal Queer Collective and the One Billion Rising campaign. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh | Travel-Writer 🇮🇳 (@thesoultrails) View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYA. (@shesnotrealx) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himachal Queer Collective (@himachalqueercollective) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himachal Queer Collective (@himachalqueercollective) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh LGBTQ Read Comments