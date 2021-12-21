Around the Web Watch: World’s first ever SMS to be auctioned as NFT to raise funds for refugees The SMS, saying ‘Merry Christmas’, was sent by Vodafone UK in December 1992. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago I’m proud to share that we’re auctioning the world’s first text message as an #NFT to raise money for UNCHR @Refugees. @VodafoneUK sent the first ever SMS, ‘Merry Christmas’, in December 1992. Now it can help people in need nearly 30 years later. 💡 pic.twitter.com/IlL5w1Gmlc— Ahmed Essam Shelbaya (@AhmedShelbaya) December 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NFT Christmas Read Comments