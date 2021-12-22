Around the Web Watch: Thousands dress as Santa to participate in charity run for La Palma volcano eruption victims The charity run was held in Madrid, Spain to raise funds for those affected by the three-month long volcanic eruption on La Palma island. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Thousands of people in Madrid dressed as Santa participated in a charity run for victims affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma https://t.co/QVKqAVfLZg pic.twitter.com/kLYSF6Irvi— Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Volcano Spain La Palma Read Comments