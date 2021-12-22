Around the Web Watch: Bottles fall off shelves at liquor store as 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northern California Videos recorded by local residents showed lamp posts on the streets shaking as well as the contents of cupboards tumbling out. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Footage shows bottles fall off liquor store shelves as a strong earthquake hit the Northern California coast.The 6.2-magnitude quake was centered offshore about 210 miles from San Francisco. The nearest population center, Eureka, is about 45 miles north. https://t.co/zmyBPmOsQ0 pic.twitter.com/Jm5LKnUBDc— ABC News (@ABC) December 21, 2021 Here’s my kitchen. #earthquake #ferndaleca pic.twitter.com/FjxhVxht7w— Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2021 Fortuna, California saw significant shaking and some minor damage as a result of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred just off the coast. Here is what those few short moments were like when the ground started moving! pic.twitter.com/KsebG5qkxZ— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 21, 2021 A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Northern California on Monday, bringing significant shaking but likely minimal damage to the sparsely populated area. https://t.co/B0FhAtEIAO pic.twitter.com/JAzNEL7GAw— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. California earthquake