Viral Video Watch: Jazz dancer thinks she has forgotten dance routine but it’s actually a surprise at the end Utah jazz dancer Danielle Bush was trying her best to emulate her teammates when her boyfriend stepped on stage. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This Utah Jazz dancer noticed the routine was changed and was caught off guard with a surprise ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RglQtf6M2n— ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Dance