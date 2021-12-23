Around the Web Watch: Indian-origin astronaut gives fellow-traveller a haircut in the International Space Station Raja Chari arrived at the International Space Station in November 2021 as part of a four-member SpaceX mission. Scroll Staff An hour ago Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5— Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Astronauts Space Read Comments