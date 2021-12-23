Viral Video ‘Are you a Swiftie?’: 35-year-old Chile President elect Gabriel Boric is a Taylor Swift fan He keeps a photo of Taylor Swift in his pocket. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🇨🇱| @GabrielBoric, the new president of Chile shows a photo of @TaylorSwift13 that he keeps in his pocket!"Are you swiftie or not? Do you like Ariana Grande?" *Shows pic*pic.twitter.com/4eqyjLyOot— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 20, 2021 🎁| A group of swifties gifted the new President of Chile personalized cookies from @TaylorSwift13 albums 🇨🇱!"Thank you, I'll listen to the Folklore CD, after listening to 'Red (Taylor's Version)'"pic.twitter.com/6by3KFzvxh— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taylor Swift Chile