Around the Web Watch: Santa Claus flies over Taj Mahal and Mumbai as part of his Christmas journey around the world The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking the journey of Santa Claus every Christmas since 1955. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa since 1955 https://t.co/9y44ms7FHq 🎅 🛷 pic.twitter.com/dOTHnJezdX— Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2021 NORAD is receiving reports from Defense Support Program satellites that Santa has begun his journey! https://t.co/ji9WgsybPX pic.twitter.com/eIZ8Axq5dk— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021 #Santa has had a smooth flight so far. His sleigh has just been spotted over the Taj Mahal! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/Sg92KCHsqX pic.twitter.com/kbUWQAoTdV— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021 Santa is flying over India! In Mumbai, street markets transform to celebrate the holidays and sell ornaments, treats, and decorations! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/Xjrvi3kmhg— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021 Baba Noel has been flying over Egypt, admiring the Great Pyramid of Giza! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/GshYKwDzx6 pic.twitter.com/zXcnEGMR8K— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021 NORAD Santa cams have captured imagery of #Santa flying by Big Ben in London, England. https://t.co/XbUcEA0byW pic.twitter.com/odoq29Ua4i— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021 Faster than starlight, #Santa is done! Thank you for being a part of the 66th year of our holiday tradition. #HappyHolidays from #NORADTracksSanta! pic.twitter.com/aMEqyG0cPX— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2021