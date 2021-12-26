Out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on medical grounds, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen playing cricket in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/41cP4GugRb — NDTV (@ndtv) December 26, 2021

In a new video that is doing the rounds on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur was seen playing cricket in Bhopal.

People on the ground chanted “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” while Thakur was batting.

The politician, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, was given bail in 2017 on medical grounds. She has skipped court appearances citing poor health. A special National Investigation Court in Mumbai had in January exempted Thakur from physically appearing in the case.

Thakur has previously been criticised for dancing at a wedding and playing sports like basketball and kabbadi with noticeable ease while failing to appear in court.