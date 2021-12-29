Viral Video Watch: Elephants enjoy the snow as winter arrives in Moscow with full force Moscow has seen record-breaking snowfall this season, local media reports said. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago WATCH: Elephants played cheerfully in the snow in Moscow Zoo amid frosty winter that has reached the Russian capital 🐘 pic.twitter.com/qAHy9O5CMh— Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Viral video