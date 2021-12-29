Around the Web Watch: Dam ruptures cause devastating floods in Brazil’s Bahia state The floods have affected some 40 cities in the state and displaced over 35,000 people, locals media reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago The death toll from floods hammering Bahia in Brazil’s north-east rose to 20 after two dams burst. Rescue teams are preparing for more rain in coming days. pic.twitter.com/JitDqzyDao— SBS News (@SBSNews) December 28, 2021 ▶️ Two dams broke in northeastern Brazil on Sunday, sending floodwaters rushing into the region and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. 👉 Dams Burst in Northeastern Brazil as Region Hit by Floods https://t.co/Ggy3mYcRb9 pic.twitter.com/BaXLhUByXh— The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Brazil Flood