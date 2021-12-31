Around the Web Watch: BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar makes queerphobic remarks in Maharashtra Assembly The minister made the remarks while questioning the state government’s decision to appoint representatives from the LGBTQ community to the university board. Scroll Staff An hour ago Can someone help me understand the issue Sudhir Mungatiwar, BJP is raising about #LGBTQIA? Isn't that problematic.#MaharashtraAssembly Check last 30-45min: https://t.co/pwX1ubrK8d@sahiljoshii @SanjayJog7 @kamleshsutar @Marathi_Rash pic.twitter.com/pBJeq4nOGP— Kaiwant (@KAIWANT) December 28, 2021 Speaking against the bill Maharashtra senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar went on with a bizzare Queerphobic rant in the assembly. He equated Asexuality with Beastiality. This happened on the floor of the assembly. pic.twitter.com/56qoic7ow5— Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) December 30, 2021 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra LGBTQ MLA