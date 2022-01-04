Around the Web Watch: Crowd at Congress-organised marathon leads to stampede-like situation, breaks covid protocol The marathon for girls was organised under the ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ campaign by Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Crazy scenes in UP’s Bareilly during this marathon for girls organised by a local @INCUttarPradesh leader. No regard for covid norms , an almost stampede that thankfully did not lead to injuries. This is exactly what one does not want to see, from any political party ! pic.twitter.com/V0o4xD18Bn— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress Uttar Pradesh