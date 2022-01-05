Around the Web Watch: Women perform folk dance at winter carnival in Manali, Himachal Pradesh The five-day winter carnival was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago #WATCH हिमाचल प्रदेश: मनाली के मॉल रोड में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय स्तर के शीतकालीन कार्निवल के दूसरे दिन तकरीबन 3,000 महिलाओं ने कुल्लवी लोक नृत्य किया। pic.twitter.com/RAQQtkZ7XQ— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh Winter