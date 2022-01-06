Around the Web Watch: Massive fire breaks out in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market Twelve fire engines were rushed to the spot. Scroll Staff An hour ago Massive fire broke out at #Delhi's Chandni Chowk around 4.40 am today, gutting 80 khokhas (small shops). No casualty reported. Fire brought under control by 8.40 am. (Video shared by Delhi Fire Service)@TheQuint pic.twitter.com/RyCWBPtvjX— Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 6, 2022 #WatchVideo: Major fire breaks out at #LajpatRai market in #ChandniChowk #Delhi #India #FireFighters pic.twitter.com/NYi8Sp7YNp— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 6, 2022 Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said the fire at Chandni Chowk market has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/dDk6p0CgLJ— Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) January 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Delhi