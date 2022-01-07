Around the Web Watch: This luxury handbag was made from orange peel by a food artist from Jordan Omar Sartawi came up with the handbag in his bid to create environment-friendly luxury products. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago ‘One of the things I am currently working on is processing the leather of fruits and vegetables in new ways, to be used as environmentally friendly material, to turn it into luxury brands’: Jordanian food artist create luxury handbags out of orange peels pic.twitter.com/qcggKvErbC— Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Environment Luxury