Caught on camera: Sikh taxi driver assaulted at JFK Airport, New York
‘Deeply disturbing,’ said US authorities.
In a presumably racist incident, a Sikh taxi driver was assaulted at the international airport in New York, United States. The incident came to light when an undated video was posted and circulated on social media.
The United States authorities have condemned the incident and called it “deeply disturbing”, NDTV reported. The Indian Consulate General in New York has urged authorities in the US to investigate the incident, the report added.