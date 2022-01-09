Watch: BJP MP asks farmers to clap after promising to solve their problems, but they refuse
The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh.
In an embarrassing incident, Bharatiya Janata Party Betul MP Durga Das Uikey received an unexpected response from a group of farmers when he asked them to clap but they refused to oblige.
Uikey assured the protesting farmers that they will get 12 hours of electricity and the arrangements will be made in eight days. He then asked the farmers to clap for him, but the farmers refused.