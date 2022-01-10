Around the Web ‘He sat with me week after week’: Actor Sidney Poitier on friend who taught him to read as an adult A CBS Sunday interview from 2013 with the actor who died on 6 January, 2022 at the age of 94. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sidney Poitier — choking up, describing how a kind co-worker offered to teach him how to read as an adult — is one powerful moment.From 2013.(via @CBSSunday) #RIPSidneyPoitier 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7irb0m50ou— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. actor hollywood