Viral Video Watch: Ostrich spotted running on highway in China after making its escape from transport truck The bird was safely returned to the truck driver. Scroll Staff An hour ago #FastandFurious – a bird’s eye view! This ostrich was seen running on north China's Rongcheng-Wuhai expressway. Its ‘getaway’ thwarted, the ambitious bird was later returned to the driver who accidentally lost it during transport. You can’t make these stories up! #animal pic.twitter.com/BZi6eL86pU— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) January 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China birds