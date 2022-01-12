Around the Web Watch: Madhya Pradesh policewoman makes man wipe dirt off her trousers, then slaps him According to reports, the man was moving his vehicle, which led to the policewoman’s trousers being dirtied. Scroll Staff An hour ago मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी ने सिरमौर चौक के पास पहले युवक से पैंट साफ कराई. फिर उसे जोरदार थप्पड़ जड़ दिया. बाइक हटाते हुए महिला पुलिसकर्मी के पैंट में कीचड़ लग गया था @ndtv @ndtvindia @DGP_MP @drnarottammisra pic.twitter.com/m0hdSJ2mrZ— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Viral video