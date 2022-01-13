Around the Web Watch: These are the living conditions at camps where China is quarantining people for Covid A series of videos circulated on social media show how the Chinese government is implementing a strict quarantine policy ahead of the Winter Olympics. Scroll Staff An hour ago For those who don't know what china's covid quarantine camps looks like.This may help you...and you need to pay for your own isolation in china. pic.twitter.com/7oUuF9dpTw— Songpinganq (@songpinganq) January 9, 2022 This is how chinese covid inmates in a camp interacting with esch other.The movie'' war for the planet of the apes'', anyone remember? pic.twitter.com/GEqIstf24D— Songpinganq (@songpinganq) January 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Covid-19