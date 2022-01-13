Around the Web Watch: Students walk out of New York school, demand remote learning as Covid-19 cases shoot up Students of Brooklyn Technical High School are concerned that some teachers and students are coming to school sick. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Hundreds of kids walked out of Brooklyn Tech today to protest the continuation of in person school during the Omicron wave and to call for a remote option pic.twitter.com/0HMVAFM2YC— Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) January 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protests Covid 19 students