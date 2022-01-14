Around the Web Caught on camera: Yati Nirsinghanand curses police officers as they arrest Jitendra Tyagi ‘You will die and so will your children,’ while police officers pleaded with him to let them follow ‘legal protocol’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Am I seeing the Police literally begging Yati Narsinghanand to come out of the car?And is Yati Narsinghanand saying to the Police, "Tum sab maroge, apne bachchon ko bhi marwaaoge"?Is Hindu(tva) Terrorist Yati Narsinghanand above the Police now?pic.twitter.com/DOlUKKaGyc— Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) January 13, 2022 Also readHaridwar hate speech case: Police arrest former UP Shia Waqf board chief Jitendra Tyagi We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Yati Nirsinghanand Hate speech