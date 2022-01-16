Around the Web Watch: Fire at 144-year-old Secunderabad Club destroys parts of the iconic building The Secunderabad Club, established during the British rule, is one of the oldest clubs of India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Prestigious and extremely popular #SecunderabadClub gutted in fire that may have been triggered by short circuit; #Hyderabad is waking up to a part of its history going up in flames; said to be among five oldest clubs in India, established in 1878 #Heartbreaking @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/K0ao66hJXD— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) January 16, 2022 #Secunderabadclub gutted in fire accident on the early hours of Sunday. Damage running into several crores, it is an icon of secunderabad, 144 year old club nd one of the most prestigious club in country located in 20 acres. pic.twitter.com/WRtoJBD3zN— RVKRAO2 (@RVKRAO21) January 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Hyderabad secunderabad