Viral Video Watch: Cricketer Pat Cummins' kind gesture for teammate Usman Khawaja at Ashes victory celebrations Usman Khawaja could not initially join the Australian team in celebrating its Ashes victory since his religious beliefs do not allow alcohol consumption. Scroll Staff An hour ago This might be a small gesture but this is what makes Pat Cummins great. He realised Khawaja had to dip because of the booze and rectifies it. pic.twitter.com/GNVsPGJhfK— Fux League (@buttsey888) January 16, 2022