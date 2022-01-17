Around the Web Watch: US railway tracks littered with packages after thieves raid cargo trains in Los Angeles The trains were transporting e-commerce packages. Scroll Staff An hour ago Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Los Angeles Trains crime