Around the Web Watch: Crowds in Mali protest against former coloniser France's role in new economic sanctions Malians fear that the new economic sanctions will destabilise the country's institutions and army. Scroll Staff An hour ago Tremendous crowds gathered in Mali to oppose French imperialism and ECOWAS sanctions. We stand with them. The anti-colonial struggle is a struggle for humanity. pic.twitter.com/pciM1Yjmqs— Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) January 16, 2022