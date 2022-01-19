Watch: PM Modi’s interrupted WEF speech inspires cartoonists and meme-makers
Comedy artists have their own light-hearted explanations of the incident that took social media by storm.
After a Twitter war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interrupted speech on Monday at the virtual World Economic Forum has become a new theme for cartoonists, comedians, video artists and even meme-makers.
While opponents of the prime minister claimed that Modi fumbled because his teleprompter failed, fact-checking website AltNews said it was an audio link failure that was responsible.
Despite this, the internet is awash with videos and cartoons offering hilarious explanations for the incident.
In a video mash-up (above), Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen interrupting the prime minister’s speech, while comedian Jose Covaco has Modi being distracted by Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur skipping rope.
As for Kunal Kamra, he makes the incident look like a scene from the movie, Welcome.
Cartoonists like Abhijith BL Gowda, Alok Nirantar, and Satish Acharya imagine the teleprompter going rogue with uncomfortable questions. Yet another cartoon takes a dig at the prime minister’s fondness for blaming the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.
Also read:
PM Narendra Modi’s WEF speech interruption: Teleprompter glitch or audio link problem?