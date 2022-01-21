Around the Web Watch: Actor Sanjay Dutt promotes tourism for Arunachal Pradesh in new advertisement The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of Arunachal Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Proud to share my campaign for Arunachal Pradesh. My good wishes to the people of Arunachal for 50 year celebrations and a big thanks to @PemaKhanduBJP @rahulmittra13 @pasang_sona @ZingnuChau @MyGovArunachal @ChownaMeinBJP pic.twitter.com/cWLc5blkPm— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arunachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt Tourism