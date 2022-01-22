Around the Web Watch: Actor Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in Washington Square Park Murray was accompanied by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Stumbled into Bill Murray singing “I feel pretty” with a classical trio in WSP. I love New York so so much. pic.twitter.com/rlYjdWwTCj— Murray Levison (@MurrLevison) January 19, 2022 Bill Murray’s surprise concert in Washington Square Park. pic.twitter.com/mE68oz7UiV— Nicolas Heller (@NewYorkNico) January 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York stars