Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh breaks own world record for most finger tip push-ups in a minute The 24-year-old from Manipur did 109 push-ups, breaking his old record of 105. Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute 💪I'm so proud of his achievement !! pic.twitter.com/r1yT0ePn3f— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2022 Manipur Sports