Around the Web ‘Such is life’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as Covid-19 cases continue to rise ‘My wedding will not be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic.’ Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to postpone her wedding after she placed the entire country on the highest level of #COVID19 restrictions.Read more about this story: https://t.co/WdYnqKZYVV pic.twitter.com/4YWaNaI6kS— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid 19 wedding